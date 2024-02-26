Brand refresh for AirAsia MOVE

KUALA LUMPUR, 27 February 2024: AirAsia MOVE, formerly airasia Superapp, released the refreshed look of its app icon on the App Store (iOS) and Play Store (Android) on Monday.

The new look comes as AirAsia MOVE enters another phase of its brand refresh and transformation, as was announced in September 2023.

AirAsia MOVE CEO Nadia Omer commented: “The new AirAsia MOVE app icon is the first of many changes designed to elevate and enhance every traveller’s experience. From the app layout to exciting new products, services and unbeatable deals, the new AirAsia MOVE will help you go all the way seamlessly when you travel. For those of you who already have the app on your phones, it would’ve been refreshed & updated to the new look.

“While the app icon boasts a new appearance and AirAsia MOVE takes the spotlight as our new brand name, we would like to reassure everyone that everything you love, such as booking AirAsia flights & from more airlines, hotels, rides, managing your bookings, or even connecting with fellow travellers via the Chat & Community as well as AskBo functions remain intact.”

In addition to AirAsia content, MOVE’s ecosystem includes OTA services such as flight bookings from over 700 airlines and 900,000 hotels worldwide, ride-hailing, dining experiences and insurance underpinned by integrated financial services by BigPay.

Both AirAsia MOVE and BigPay are part of MOVE Digital, the digital arm of Capital A Berhad.