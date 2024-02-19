Batik flies direct from KL to Batam

SEPANG, Malaysia, 20 February 2024: Tourism Malaysia welcomed the inaugural direct flight of Batik Air from Batam Island to Kuala Lumpur on 17 February, strengthening airline links between Malaysia and Indonesia.

Tourism Malaysia director-general Dato Dr Ammar Abd. Ghapar and Batik Air and Malaysia Airport Holdings Berhad (MAHB) representatives greeted passengers arriving on Flight OD357 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1.

Operating three times weekly with a Boeing 737 aircraft, the new route underscores Batik Air’s commitment to expanding its network growth in Southeast Asia while catering to the increased demand for intra-regional travel.

Dato Dr Ammar stated: “Given our geographical proximity, shared cultural heritage and strong connectivity, Indonesia holds a special place as a key source market for Malaysia. We are confident that this connection will further bolster tourist arrivals as we are gearing up for Visit Malaysia 2026 and contribute to the economic prosperity of both nations.”

“The launch of direct flights from Batam to Kuala Lumpur represents a strategic move for Batik Air as we continue to expand our presence in key markets,” said Chief Executive Officer of Batik Air Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy adding that this new route will enable passengers from Batam to connect to Batik Air’s ever-growing flight network to 53 destinations across 22 countries through KLIA.

The ASEAN market has predominantly been the primary contributor to Malaysia’s tourism sector, with Indonesia ranking second in the top ten tourist-generating markets, contributing significantly to the 2.8 million arrivals between January and November 2023. Malaysia’s diverse offerings, including renowned medical tourism services and vibrant shopping destinations, continue to attract Indonesian travellers.

In 2024, Malaysia aims to welcome 27.3 million tourists, generating RM102.7 billion in revenue. The forthcoming Visit Malaysia Year 2026 has set an ambitious target of 35.6 million foreign tourist arrivals with a revenue target of MYR147.1 billion.