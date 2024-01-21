TA Network adds agency link in Indonesia

SINGAPORE, 22 January 2024: Trip Affiliates Network (TA Network) has sealed an industry-leading partnership to provide Bayu Buana Travel Services with a next-generation advanced travel IaaS platform.

This collaboration with Bayu Buana Travel Services aligns with TA Network’s strategy to bring together Asia Pacific’ leading travel wholesalers, operators and destination management companies onto a single platform using high-performance technology to power innovative solutions to drive sales, productivity, customer value and service delivery.

“We are delighted that Bayu Buana Travel Services, Indonesia’s leading destination management company, has adopted our advanced travel technology stack powering a single global platform that allows everyone in the ecosystem to collaborate effectively. With Bayu Buana Travel Services’ wealth of travel experience, we are excited to embark on this new digital journey together to accelerate strategic growth and create the travel experience of the new era through collaborative enhancements in technology and solutions,” said TA Network’s Managing Partner, Ho Siang Twang.

“As we gear up for the next phase of growth post-Covid, we need a comprehensive digital solution, said Bayu Buana Travel Services vice-president of meetings and events Shirley Teguh. “(To achieve growth) we will adopt TA Network’s advanced technology, including booking engines, packaging tools, advanced operations & payment services to broaden our B2B distribution and partnerships.”

With its head office in Jakarta, Bayu Buana Travel Services operates 21 branches in Indonesia, providing its agents and customers with high-quality accommodation, tours, packages and travel services.

About Trip Affiliates Network

Headquartered in Singapore, with offices in Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand, Trip Affiliates Network (TA Network) provides FIT/group inbound and outbound turnkey solutions and add-on direct supplier connectivity services for travel agents, wholesalers and hotels. High-performance platforms include integrated booking systems for flights, hotels, activities and transfers, plus dynamic packages and digital payment solutions.