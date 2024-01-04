Malaysia Airlines rolls out holiday fares

KUALA LUMPUR, 5 January 2023: Malaysia Airlines and Firefly are the early birds with special one-way economy fares capped at MYR599* for flights departing Kuala Lumpur (MH flights) and Penang (Firefly) to Sabah and Sarawak for all festive holidays scheduled in 2024.

The fares kicked in on 1 January 2024 following the country’s Ministry of Transport’s recommendation that low fares should be offered during holidays to boost domestic tourism.

Photo credit: Malaysia Airlines.

The capped fares are applicable from Kuala Lumpur (KUL) for travel to Kota Kinabalu (BKI), Tawau (TWU), Sandakan (SDK), Labuan (LBU), Kuching (KCH), Miri (MYY), Sibu (SBW), and Bintulu (BTU) via Malaysia Airlines, and between Penang (PEN) to BKI and KCH via Firefly.

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) airlines chief commercial officer Dersenish Aresandiran said: “We appreciate the government’s support in subsidising fares to ensure travellers can reunite with their loved ones. In line with this commitment, we will strive to provide a superior travel experience tailored to meet the needs and preferences of our passengers on their journey back home.”

Specified dates for holiday fares during 2024**

Chinese New Year

7, 8, 9 February 2024

Hari Raya Aidilfitri

7, 8, 9 April 2024

Kaamatan & Gawai

27, 28, 29 May 2024 (to Sabah/Labuan)

29, 30, 31 May 2024 (to Sarawak)

Christmas

22, 23, 24 December 2024

**Subject to change



In addition to the subsidised festive fares, Malaysia Airlines and Firefly will offer special fares, 9 to 22 January 2024, starting from just MYR79 all-in one-way to domestic destinations and from MYR219 all-in one-way to international destinations for travel starting from 9 January to 30 November 2024.

Travellers can also take advantage of Firefly’s promotion during the same period, starting from just MYR69 for travel beginning 9 January to 30 June 2024. The promotion applies to all Firefly-operated routes, including those operated by its Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

*Not inclusive of government taxes and fees.