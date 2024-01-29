JTB Corp partners with MLB

TOKYO, 30 January 2024: JTB, a leading tour operator in Japan, has signed a new multi-year international partnership with Major League Baseball (MLB).

As part of the new multi-national business arrangement, JTB officially sponsors MLB’s WORLD TOUR and will offer exclusive international hospitality packages for the season-opening Seoul Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.

Eijiro Yamakita, JTB President & CEO (left) at MLB headquarters in New York City with Noah Garden, Deputy Commissioner, Business & Media, Major League Baseball (right). (Photo: Business Wire).

The two-game series at Seoul’s Gocheok SkyDome, 20 to 21 March, marks the regular season Dodgers debuts of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

As an official partner of the Major League Baseball WORLD TOUR, JTB will also offer to fans worldwide, excluding the US, VIP ticket and hospitality packages to WORLD TOUR events, including the Seoul Series and London Series. Furthermore, JTB can provide tickets to MLB regular season games to fans based in Asia as part of hospitality packages that include travel to and accommodations in the US.

“Last year, we experienced a dramatic rise in demand for travel and events around the world as we finally moved beyond most challenges caused by the pandemic, and now we see that the market needs for real and exciting experiences are very strong,” said JTB president and CEO Eijiro Yamakita.

JTB, a Tokyo-based international operation, opened its New York office 60 years ago. It has focused on overseas travel in Japan while extending its role to become a leading travel agency in Asia.

In recent years, JTB has helped thousands of Japanese baseball fans visit the US and Canada to see Japanese players who star in the MLB.

About JTB

JTB has 159 offices in 35 countries/regions, handling international travel from Japan and various countries worldwide in recent years.

(Source: Businesswire)