Hong Kong sponsors electric boat races

HONG KONG, 9 January 2024: Electric boat races are heading for Hong Kong under the official Championship Standings “Race to Hong Kong”.

It’s the first-ever UIM E1 World Championship (E1), and its grand finale will be staged in Hong Kong for the first three seasons (2024 to 2026), supported by the Tourism Commission of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR Government and Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB).

Ms Vivian Sum, Commissioner for Tourism (left) and Dr Pang Yiu-kai, Chairman of HKTB (right), welcomed Mr Alejandro Agag, Chairman and co-founder of E1 (middle), for bringing the first-ever UIM E1 World Championship to Hong Kong. (CNW Group/Hong Kong Tourism Board).

The E1 Hong Kong Grand Prix — the Hong Kong leg of the UIM E1 World Championship — is an event funded under the 2023-24 Budget to attract mega events with strong visitor appeal and significant tourism promotional effect to take place in Hong Kong.

As the only East Asian city to host this pioneering championship in its inaugural season, Hong Kong will welcome up to 10 teams of pilots from 9 to 10 November 2024 after six international legs in Europe and the Middle East.

E1 Hong Kong Grand Prix is expected to attract thousands of spectators worldwide to attend in person and experience the ultimate electric boat race on the waters of the picturesque Victoria Harbour in front of the city’s iconic skyline.

Hong Kong SAR Government secretary for culture, sports and tourism Kevin Yeung welcomed E1 to Hong Kong: “We are most excited to see the debut of UIM E1 World Championship in 2024, and are proud that Hong Kong will host the grand finale of the first three seasons of the championship and will be the only East Asian host city of its inaugural season, highlighting Hong Kong’s reputation as a world-renowned events capital and one of the best destinations for tourists around the world.”

E1 chairman and co-founder Alejandro Agag noted: “Hong Kong is the perfect city to host the final race of the first three seasons of E1. We are confident that Hong Kong’s superb facilities and international connectivity will enhance the overall experience for both the racing teams and spectators, lay a solid foundation and build a legacy for E1 as a world-class sports event.”

The UIM E1 World Championship Season 1 will feature seven thrilling races around the world in 2024 in cities such as Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Venice (Italy), Puerto Banús (Spain), Geneva (Switzerland), Monaco, and Rotterdam (Netherlands), culminating in a spectacular final event in Hong Kong. The championship will see up to 10 teams and 20 male and female pilots racing on water in iconic cities and navigating tight and technical circuits behind the wheel of electric E1 race boats. E1’s teams are owned by some of the biggest names in their fields, from Tom Brady, Rafael Nadal, Virat Kohli, Didier Drogba and Sergio Pérez in sports to Steve Aoki and Marc Anthony in the world of music and entertainment.