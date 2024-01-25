HKIA heads for full recovery this year

HONG KONG, 26 January 2024: Air Traffic at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) continued to recover in 2023 as passenger traffic and flight movements reached new post-pandemic heights in December, according to figures released by Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) earlier this week.

Passenger traffic at HKIA is expected to fully recover to the pre-pandemic level by the end of 2024.

Photo credit: HKIA.

During 2023, HKIA handled 40 million passengers and 276,000 flight movements, representing increases of around 600% and 100%, respectively, compared to 2022. Total cargo throughput saw an annual growth of 3.2% to 4.3 million tonnes.

For December 2023, passenger volume increased 1.7 times to 4.3 million year-on-year. Daily passenger volume recovered to 80% of the pre-pandemic level during the Christmas peak. All passenger segments experienced significant growth compared to the same month last year, with traffic to and from Southeast Asia, Mainland China and Taiwan recording the most significant increases. Flight movements in December rose year-on-year by 89% to 30,000, exceeding 80% of the pre-pandemic level.