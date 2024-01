DUBAI UAE, 17 January 2024: Emirates and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras S.A (Azul) have taken their partnership to new heights by launching a reciprocal loyalty programme offering. Emirates Skywards and TudoAzul frequent flyer members can now earn and redeem Miles across a joint network of more than 290 destinations worldwide. The two carriers launched a codeshare partnership in 2021 to provide customers enhanced connectivity to/from eight cities in Brazil to Emirates’ global network via Sao Paulo.

Emirates Skywards divisional senior vice president Nejib Ben Khedher said: “We’re very pleased to announce a new partnership with Azul, the largest airline in Brazil. Skywards members can now rack up even more Miles while discovering hundreds of cities across Brazil and South America.

Azul members can also look forward to earning and redeeming Miles on more than 130 destinations across Emirates’ global network. We look forward to starting a great partnership and unlocking fantastic benefits for our frequent flyer members.”

Azul, director of loyalty programme & ancillary revenue Cristina Yoshida added: “Our partnership with Emirates, a company globally recognised for its excellence in service, means a significant progress in our mission to provide memorable experiences to the customers. We are expanding Azul’s destinations and portfolio, reinforcing our commitment to a loyalty programme that offers the best options to the members.”

More opportunities to earn and burn Miles

Under the agreement, Emirates Skywards members can earn Miles while travelling across Azul’s network of more than 150 destinations. Skywards members earn up to one Skywards Mile per mile flown in economy class and up to 1.5 Skywards Miles per mile flown in business class.

Members can also redeem flight rewards on Azul economy class on emirates.com(starting from 8,000 Miles for a one-way reward ticket) and Azul business class (starting from 17,500 Miles for a one-way reward ticket).

The partnership will also enable TudoAzul members to earn Miles across Emirates’ global network of more than 130 destinations across six continents. Azul members can also enjoy flight rewards on Emirates economy and business class cabins.*

Connecting Brazil to the world

Emirates currently operates a daily A380 service to Sao Paulo, featuring its highly lauded premium economy cabin. The airline also operates a Boeing 777-300ER service between Dubai and Rio de Janeiro, connecting travellers to Buenos Aires.

The codeshare agreement with Emirates and Azul allows customers to connect to/from Rio de Janeiro, Santos Dumont (SDU), Belem (BEL) Belo Horizonte (CNF), Cuiaba (CGB), Curitiba (CWB), Juazeiro Do Norte (JDO), Porto Alegre (POA) and Recife (REC) airports on flights operated by Azul to Emirates flights from Sao Paulo (GRU) to Dubai and beyond with a single ticket.

Top-ranking loyalty programme

Emirates Skywards has more than 30 million members worldwide. The loyalty programme offers four tiers of membership – Blue, Silver, Gold and Platinum – with each tier earning exclusive privileges, including airport lounge access, instant flight upgrades, priority check-in and boarding, complimentary seat selection, excess baggage allowance, preferential Cash+Miles rates, and complimentary Wi-Fi internet on-board.

Emirates Skywards has hundreds of brand partners, including airline, hotel, financial, retail, and lifestyle partners. The loyalty programme recently launched a one-stop shop for members to learn how to earn and spend Miles daily, everywhere, with more than 4,000 retail, lifestyle, and car rental partners and access to around 2 million hotels via travel partners worldwide. Click here to explore a world of lifestyle rewards with Skywards Living.

Recognised for its industry-leading initiatives and innovative product offerings – Emirates Skywards has scooped more than 50 awards since its inception. More recently, the programme won: “Best Earning and Redemption Ability” at the 2023 Frequent Traveler Awards; and World’s Leading Rewards Programme at the prestigious 2023 World Travel Awards – an accolade it has won for the last 10 out of 12 years.

For more information, visit emirates.com/skywards