Early birds catch ITB Asia discount

SINGAPORE, 26 January 2024: Messe Berlin (Singapore) has released a handy guide to the 17th edition of ITB Asia and its co-located shows, Mice Show Asia and Travel Tech Asia.

ITB Asia, co-located with MICE Show Asia and Travel Tech Asia, will be held from 23 to 25 October 2024 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

The guide presents show statistics, past participating exhibitors and past year’s speakers to simplify essential information you need about ITB Asia and its two co-located shows.

An Early Bird rate for booth registration is available if you register your interest by 31 March 2024 and secure your preferred booth package for ITB Asia 2024 at a discounted price. All ITB Asia booth registrations are risk-free until 15 May 2024.

The annual three-day B2B trade show and convention is designed to bring together the key travel industry leaders in the region. Its performance track record with exhibitors, travel buyer response and hard statistics confirm ITB Asia is the premier meeting place for the travel trade industry to forge new partnerships and strengthen existing business relationships with the most important players in the region.

Download the guidehttps://www.itb-asia.com/resources/ck/files/Exhibit/Event-at-a-glance-2024.pdf