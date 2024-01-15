BANGKOK, 16 January 2024: Dusit Internation explains the ASAI brand with a new video that playfully teases us with images served up at the brand’s property — Bangkok Chinatown ASAI Hotel.

Posted on the Dusit International Facebook page, the video lifts the lid on the vibrant neighbourhood that blends rich Chinese heritage and lively street markets.

The message clearly targets couples and young travellers who make Bangkok Chinatown ASAI their holiday base, flagging the hotel as the “perfect location” to explore a trending district in the Thai capital. To book a stay at Bangkok Chinatown ASAI Hotel.

