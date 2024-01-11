BANGKOK, 12 January 2024: Centara Hotels & Resorts, a global hotel operator headquartered in Bangkok, announced this week the appointment of Pasin Nopsuwan as the general manager of COSI Vientiane Nam Phu.

Located in the Lao PDR capital, the property marks a significant milestone for the group’s COSI brand as the fourth hotel and its first overseas venture. The property will open in February 2024.

Pasin Nopsuwan

“Appointing Pasin as the general manager for COSI Vientiane Nam Phu signifies a strategic move for Centara Hotels & Resorts,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts chief executive officer Thirayuth Chirathivat. “His exceptional track record in driving revenue growth and his commitment to fostering collaborative environments align perfectly with COSI’s vision to cater to modern travellers seeking simplicity and freedom. We look forward to seeing his innovative approach enhance the guest experience at our first overseas COSI property.”

A graduate of the Swiss Hotel Management School, Pasin’s career spans more than two decades in the hospitality industry, and his extensive expertise in sales, marketing, and revenue management has been honed through pivotal roles across esteemed brands, including Centara and Accor.

“It is an honour to be named general manager of COSI Vientiane Nam Phu, and I am thrilled to take on the role of opening COSI’s first overseas venture,” commented Pasin. “The COSI concept is all about facilitating the lifestyle of our free-spirited guests, who crave the ultimate in freedom, flexibility and connectivity. I cannot wait to bring this to life in Laos, where travellers will welcome this fresh hotel experience.”

Located in the heart of Vientiane, Laos PDR, COSI Vientiane Nam Phu will offer a new way to stay in the Laotian capital. It features 95 rooms and signature facilities, such as the hip grab-and-go Cafe247, a vibrant social hub and a rooftop pool & terrace.

For more information on COSI Vientiane Nam Phu, visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/cosihotels/czvl