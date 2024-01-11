SINGAPORE, 12 January 2024: After three decades of high-flying hospitality success, Banyan Tree Group is evolving its corporate umbrella brand by dropping the ‘Tree’ to become ‘Banyan Group’.

In a media statement, the group said the “brand shift reflects the group’s evolution into multi-brand hospitality powerhouse.”

Since 2019, the Banyan Tree Group has doubled its brand portfolio with properties in new destinations such as Banyan Tree AlUla in Saudi Arabia, Garrya in Kyoto and Folio in Osaka, Japan, Dhawa in Ho Tram, Vietnam, Homm in Huzhou, China and Banyan Tree Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

2023 also marked a year of strong and steady business performance that has surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

Expansion continues in 2024

“As we celebrate the Group’s 30th anniversary and its evolution into Banyan Group, this milestone is not only a testament to the Group’s enduring success in the hospitality industry but also sets the stage for an exciting future,” said Banyan Group president and CEO Eddy See

“This brand evolution reflects our portfolio transformation from a single luxury brand to our diverse offering. With a keen eye on expansion, we are seizing new opportunities with our distinct brands, designed to meet evolving traveller preferences and needs in these dynamic markets.”

Banyan Group manages 12 global brands, 75 hotels and resorts, over 60 spas and galleries and 14 branded residences across 22 countries. As part of a robust pipeline of properties, the Group’s expansion in 2024 will include 19 new properties and residences in Cambodia, China, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and Mexico. Here are the highlights:

The Group’s first property in Cambodia will debut with Angsana Siem Reap.

The first Banyan Tree property in Japan, Banyan Tree Higashiyama Kyoto.

Further enhancing Banyan Group’s multi-brand presence, additional brands are set to debut in Vietnam – Angsana Quan Lan in Halong Bay and Garrya Mu Chang Chai, as well as in South Korea with Cassia and Homm Sokcho.

Suzhou, approximately 2 hours away from Shanghai by train or car, will feature two complexes – The first, in Shishan, will include Banyan Tree and Angsana, while the second, by Yangcheng Lake, will include Banyan Tree and Garrya.

Angsana Tengchong marks the Group’s fifth property in the Yunnan province of China.

In North America, Banyan Tree Veya Valle de Guadalupe marks the debut of the first full-fledged Banyan Tree Veya in Mexico.

30th anniversary year

During its 30th anniversary in 2024, Banyan Group will launch Beyond, a new digital companion that offers a holistic experience across its codified wellbeing framework, and ‘withBanyan’, an experiential members programme that rewards engagement, interactions and actions. The celebration extends globally with 11 trade pop-ups, engaging global consumer campaigns, the launch of eight signature scents inspired by the Group’s eight pillars of wellbeing and limited edition artisanal anniversary gifts, all crafted in collaboration with the communities where the Group operates.

(SOURCE: Banyan Group)