Airasia MOVE inks UnionPay deal

KUALA LUMPUR, 5 January 2024: Travel booking platform airasia MOVE partners with international payment brand UnionPay to extend great customer rewards and benefits.

The partnership was sealed between AirAsia rewards head Nicole Tan and UnionPay International Southeast Asia assistant general manager David Chong.

From Left: Nicole Tan, Head of airasia rewards, and David Chong, Assistant General Manager, UnionPay International Southeast Asia.

Through the collaboration, airasia MOVE members, who spend MYR300 or more with their UnionPay cards on flights, hotels, or SNAP (flight plus hotel bundle), gain an upgrade to Platinum membership on their airasia rewards account, on top of free airport transfers* on airasia ride to and from any airport across Malaysia, as well as Bangkok, Thailand and Bali, Indonesia.

This special deal runs until 30 November 2024 and is applicable to airasia MOVE and UnionPay customers based in any country in Southeast Asia.

Airasia rewards head Nicole Tan said: ” We are happy to offer UnionPay cardholders airasia MOVE’s best value flights, hotels and other offerings with top-tiered benefits that will suit all their travel needs. We believe this will add value to both UnionPay cardholders and our members alike, bringing us closer to our vision of making AirAsia rewards a loyalty programme platform with the best value and widest array of offerings.”