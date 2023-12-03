Vietjet drums up HCMC to Shanghai flight

HO CHI MINH CITY, 4 December 2023: Vietjet Air inaugurated a new route connecting Ho Chi Minh City In Vietnam with Shanghai in China, on 1 December, but travellers must wait until 5 December for the first commercial flight.

A search on Skyscanner shows daily direct flights on the Ho Chi Minh City-Shanghai route are bookable from 5 December, with the lowest one-way fare pegged at USD81.

(From left to right) Wei Huaxiang, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Thanh Son, Vietjet Vice President, Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of the Department of Tourism of Ho Chi Minh City, performed the inaugurating ceremony for the new route.

Using an A321, Flight VJ3900 will depart daily from Ho Chi Minh City at 1630 and arrive at Shanghai at 2130. Flight time is four hours.

Flight VJ3901 will depart Shanghai at 2300 and arrive in Ho Chi Minh City at 0245.

The direct flight is not showing up on all booking sites, and even the airline’s official booking site showed no booking dates available for December.

China Eastern is the main competitor offering direct flights from Shanghai to Ho Chi Minh City, with its lowest fare pegged at USD147 one-way. The flight departs Ho Chi Minh City at 0210 and arrives in Shanghai at 0700

Shanghai is one of the largest economic and financial hubs in China. In 2022, Shanghai’s GDP reached 4.465 trillion Chinese yuan (663 billion USD), with a population of 24.76 million residents.

Vietjet has operated services between Vietnam and China since 2014, with the first routes connecting Chinese visitors to popular tourist destinations in Vietnam, including Nha Trang, Danang, and Phu Quoc.

(Source flight information: Google Flights, Skyscanner).