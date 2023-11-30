Three whirls for Sky Diners

SINGAPORE, 1 December 2023: Singapore Flyer introduces 165 Sky Dining – Singapore’s tallest revolving dining experience at 165 metres above ground – and other spectacular festive specials to ring in the holiday season.

Formerly known as Singapore Flyer Sky Dining, the iconic landmark attraction boasts three 30-minute rotations instead of two, a revamped menu and exclusive Singapore Flyer souvenirs. The four-course dinner is priced at SGD520 nett for two.

The product refresh reflects Singapore Flyer’s commitment to continuously reinventing itself and enhancing the guest experience, according to Singapore Flyer general manager Ringo Leung.

“With more dining establishments atop skyscrapers, there is a need to improve our products based on guests’ feedback and evolving preferences. We are delighted to introduce attractive value-adds such as an additional 30-minute rotation and complimentary souvenirs to elevate the overall experience.”

Situated at one of Singapore’s most iconic landmarks, 165 Sky Dining emulates Singapore Flyer’s promotes local culture and products by featuring a curated selection of celebrated “Made with Passion” brands.