Vistara launches Bali flights

SINGAPORE, 4 December 2023: Vistara inaugurated daily, non-stop flights between Delhi and Bali on 1 December and confirmed it will start flights from Mumbai to Doha on 15 December.

The inaugural flight, operated on Vistara’s A321LR aircraft, commenced from Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, at 0030 on 1 December 2023 and arrived at Denpasar International Airport, Bali (DPS) at 1105.

Vistara’s A321LR has a three-class seating configuration and offers in-seat power/USB charging ports, a state-of-the-art In-flight entertainment system, live TV and onboard Wi-Fi.

Vistara chief executive officer Vinod Kannan commented: “Bali is one of the most coveted holiday havens for travellers in India. We are excited to be the only airline currently to launch direct connectivity between Delhi and Bali. Given India and Indonesia’s close commercial and cultural ties, Bali has also rapidly grown to be a key destination for corporate travel and MICE. We are excited to bring the Best Airline in India and South Asia to Bali and are confident that Vistara, with its world-class product and services, will be a much-preferred choice for customers travelling on this new route.”

Schedule for Delhi-Bali route

New direct flight to Doha

Doha becomes Vistara’s 50th destination, with four weekly direct flights from Mumbai scheduled to start on 15 December. Return fares from India start at INR 30599 all-in, or QAR1349 if purchased in Doha. Flights are scheduled for Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Flight details for the Mumbai-Doha route