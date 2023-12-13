Elves wanted for Santa’s Post Office

BANGKOK, 14 December 2023: Santa’s Official Post Office in Rovaniemi, Finland, is as busy as ever, sorting 30,000 letters daily from children and adults worldwide and recruiting elves for Santa Claus Cabin.

In a bid to attract novice elves, Santa Claus’ Cabin has been listed on Airbnb for guests – free of charge – to roll up their sleeves, lend a hand with the backlog of letters and experience the joy of the holiday season from the Arctic Circle.

Santa Claus’ main post office’s chief elf and Airbnb host Katya said: “The elves have been working around the clock to transform Santa Claus’s Cabin into a winter wonderland.

“We want this to be a magical and immersive experience for a family in search of the ultimate yuletide experience. Guests will sleep in Santa Claus’ Cabin and enjoy a sneak peek behind the scenes of the world’s official Santa Claus’ Post Office during our liveliest time of the year.”

About the stay

Guests will be invited to roll up their sleeves and become fully-fledged elves for a day at Santa Claus’ Post Office. Guests will be given a crash course in ‘elfing’ by Chief Elf and Host Katja, and will work with her team to help sort through the letters from children and adults worldwide – cross-referencing with Santa Claus’ naughty and nice list.

Guests will also participate in all kinds of tasks, such as emptying mailboxes and helping the elves stamp the post with the special Arctic Circle postmark before it goes to Santa Claus, and learn about the day-to-day workings of the Post Office. After tending to their elf duties, guests will be treated to traditional Finnish meals, a snowmobile activity, a trip to see the northern lights and – the most Finnish experience of all – a traditional sauna.

About Santa Claus’ Cabin

Guests will stay in Santa Claus’ Cabin, just a hop, skip and a jump away from Santa Claus’ Post Office. The room in the cabin has been given a Yuletide makeover complete with traditional Lapland decorations, a wardrobe of elf-wear and all the accessories you could ever expect from a cozy elven bolthole in the depths of the Arctic circle. The stay at Santa Claus’ Cabin will be free of charge.

Guest Rules

Please ask Santa nicely before taking an elfie with him.

Boots off in Santa Claus’ Cabin – ‘Yule’ be sorry if you trample snow into the handwoven Lapland rugs.

Roasting chestnuts by the open fire is permitted.

An elf is always an elf: a felt hat with a jingling bell and a freshly ironed tunic is the preferred attire in Santa Claus Village.

How to book

The exclusive stay in Finland is still bookable for a three-night stay from 18 to 21 December 2023. Guests will receive complimentary return flights to Rovaniemi from London Heathrow Airport via Finnair – thanks to Visit Finland. The stay is suitable for up to two adults and two children and will be free of charge, with breakfast and dinner included.

Airbnb general manager Northern Europe Amanda Cupples said: “Staying in Santa Claus’ Cabin in the Arctic Circle, amidst the magic of Finland, is not just a holiday, it’s a journey to the heart of the holiday spirit. We’re thrilled that the Chief Elf has decided to share their space on Airbnb and invite a family to experience this unique festive stay, where they’ll help sort through Christmas letters from children worldwide and participate in unforgettable adventures like snowmobile excursions, northern lights sightings and traditional saunas – creating memories that will last a lifetime along the way.”