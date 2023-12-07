Cruise lines name director or sales Asia

HONG KONG, 8 December 2023: Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises have appointed directors of sales for the individual cruise lines in Asia as part of a major growth strategy for the region.

Hospitality veteran Constance Seck is based in Singapore and will become Oceania Cruises’ director of sales for Asia, excluding Japan.

With a strong tourism background and over seven years working for the company, Holly Kong, based in Hong Kong, will represent Regent Seven Seas Cruises as director of sales for Asia, excluding Japan.

(Left) Constance Seck, Director of Sales Asia, Oceania Cruises and Holly Kong, Director of Sales Asia, Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Each brand will also have its dedicated sales coordinator to assist trade partners in the region, with appointments to be released shortly. The new appointments will take effect from 1 January 2024.

Among the latest developments for the two lines is Oceania Cruises’ new ship, Vista, which was christened in May 2023 and has sailed its inaugural Mediterranean and Caribbean seasons. Meanwhile, the 1,250-guest Marina is set to be refurbished with the addition of three new dining options in May 2024, in readiness to host its first annual ‘Culinary Masters Cruise’ late next year.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises recently took delivery of its new vessel, Seven Seas Grandeur – the sixth ship to join the fleet and home to a multi-million-dollar collection of 1,600 artworks.