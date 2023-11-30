Club Med CEO Asia Pacific wins award

SINGAPORE, 1 December 2023: Club Med East, South Asia, and Pacific Chief Executive Officer Rachael Harding has been named one of “Asia’s Most Inspiring Executives 2023” at the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Award.

Based in Singapore, she heads Club Med’s Asia Pacific commercial markets (excluding mainland China). Harding joined Club Med in 2018 as the general manager for Club Med Pacific (Australia and New Zealand). Over just three years, her leadership has led to the successful growth of the Pacific market by 26%. Before joining Club Med, Rachael spent 15 years with The Travel Corporation, leading the brand sales team in generating national sales growth. She was awarded Saleswoman of the Year 2018 and recognised as among the top 10 most influential women in the 2019 Travel Awards.

Inaugurated in 2014, the ACES is among Asia’s most prestigious accolades that recognise inspiring leaders and sustainability advocates.