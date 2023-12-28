BANGKOK, 25 December 2023: Centara Hotels & Resorts and Kornsiri Hospitality Management Limited Partnership have signed a Hotel Management Agreement (HMA) for Tiva Ao Makham Resort Phuket, a new resort focused on health and wellness to be added to the Centara Boutique Collection.

Senior management teams from both companies officially executed the agreement at a signing ceremony at Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld.

The project marks Centara’s 11th hotel in Phuket and the first hotel management agreement signed with Kornsiri. It is due to open on 1 September 2025. The event was attended by Centara Hotels & Resorts CEO Thirayuth Chirathivat, COO Michael Henssler, and CFO Gun Srisompong, along with Kornsiri Hospitality Management Limited Partnership Managing Director Arthasin Kawinkij, and Directors Nakarin Kawinkij, and Paweenpongse Kawinkij.

Strategically located along Phuket’s stunning southeastern coast, this greenfield project is poised to be a go-to destination for health-conscious individuals seeking a rejuvenating escape with facilities including yoga, cycling, and a Pilates reformer studio, as well as a sauna, steam room, and onsen available to all guests.

In addition to 68 contemporary rooms and villas, Tiva Ao Makham Resort Phuket will also offer an array of unparalleled experiences that cater to every lifestyle, from its outdoor swimming pool and pool bar, delectable restaurant with a breathtaking sky bar, spa with sea view treatment rooms, and Kids’ Club plus E-Zone with table tennis.

“We look forward to welcoming Tiva Ao Makham Resort Phuket to the Centara Boutique Collection. This venture underscores our commitment to curating exceptional experiences that seamlessly blend world-class hospitality with the growing wellness sector, catering to the evolving preferences of our discerning guests,” said Thirayuth Chirathivat, Chief Executive Officer of Centara Hotels & Resorts.

“Our vision for Tiva Ao Makham Resort Phuket is to create an oasis for wellness enthusiasts, providing a sanctuary that fosters rejuvenation and well-being,” continued Arthasin Kawinkij, Managing Director of Kornsiri Hospitality Management Limited Partnership and owner of Tiva Ao Makham Resort Phuket. “We are thrilled to partner with Centara Hotels & Resorts to bring this vision to life and grow together toward a brighter, more holistic future.”

Tiva Ao Makham Resort Phuket is one hour from Phuket International Airport and a two-minute drive from Visit Panwa Pier.

To learn more about Centara Hotels & Resorts, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com.