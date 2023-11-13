Sevens tickets go on sale

HONG KONG, 14 November 2023: The Hong Kong China Rugby (HKCR) have announced that ticket sales for the world-famous Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2024 will open on Friday, 1 December, via the website www.tickets.hkrugby.com.

Hong Kong will be the 6th leg of the HSBC Sevens 2024 circuit, with the very best men’s and women’s teams worldwide battling it out at the iconic Hong Kong Stadium from 5 to 7 April 2024, featuring an impressive line-up of 68 World Series matches over three action-packed days.

Hong Kong Stadium.

The Men’s competition will feature defending champions New Zealand alongside Argentina, Australia, Canada, Fiji, France, Great Britain, Ireland, Samoa, Spain, South Africa and the US.

Meanwhile, Women’s defending champions New Zealand take on Australia, Brazil, Canada, Fiji, France, Great Britain, Ireland, Japan, Spain, South Africa and the USA.

In addition to the World Series matches, the 2024 event will also include an invitational Asian Challenge Cup for the first time; reigning Asian Games Men’s Gold Medalists Hong Kong China, will take on Silver Medalists Japan and the ever-improving China, whilst Women’s Gold Medalists China line up against Thailand and Bronze Medalists Hong Kong China in a six-match round-robin format across the three days.

The 2024 Sevens will be the last at So Kon Po before the much-anticipated move to the state-of-the-art Kai Tak Sports Park in 2025. Over the years, the 40,000-seat Hong Kong Stadium has hosted many rugby legends, including Jonah Lomu, Christian Cullen, Waisale Serevi and David Campese, catalysing the development of the World Series and the sport’s inclusion in the Olympics.

Tickets for the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2024 remain at 2019 levels, with a three-day pass priced at HKD1,950 for adults and HKD950 for children 12 and under.

Cathay Pacific has announced exclusive travel packages for rugby fans within their designated territory. At the same time, the official platforms Klook and Trip.com are authorised by Hong Kong China Rugby to sell ticket packages for the 2024 event.