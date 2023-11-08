Royal Caribbean’s Anthem joins Alaska fleet

SINGAPORE, 9 November 2023: Royal Caribbean International confirms its popular Anthem of the Seas will join returning favourites Quantum, Radiance and Serenade of the Seas for Alaska cruises in the summer of 2025.

With Anthem’s Alaska debut between May and September 2025, the cruise line offers seven-night vacations that visit many of the state’s most-talked-about glaciers, parks and towns.

Photo credit RCI: Anthem of the Seas.

Summer 2025 Alaska highlights

Anthem of the Seas – Sailing Roundtrip from Seattle. For the first time, Anthem heads to Alaska – and it all starts in Seattle. Adventure seekers can choose from two different seven-night itineraries that include locales like Alaska’s Sitka and the Gold Rush-era town of Skagway.

Quantum of the Seas – Sailing Roundtrip from Seattle and marking its return to Alaska, Quantum is the seven-night adventure for vacationers looking to marvel at Alaska’s picturesque landscapes as they venture to Sitka, Skagway, Endicott Arm fjord, Dawes Glacier and Juneau, as well as Icy Strait Point and Victoria in Canada.

Serenade of the Seas – Returning to Alaska, Serenade makes its way to Vancouver via a 16-night Panama Canal cruise. Vacationers looking to journey along Alaska’s Inside Passage and see the region’s captivating wildlife are in for a once-in-a-lifetime adventure visiting destinations like Haines, Sitka, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan, Alaska. Adventure seekers enjoy front-row seats to coastal gems with more than one glacier in store: Hubbard Glacier, North America’s largest tidewater glacier, and Tracy Arm fjord, with more than 30 miles of narrow passageways surrounded by cliffs and waterfalls.

Radiance of the Seas – Sailing from Vancouver and Seward Radiance is the choice for vacationers who seek more immersive experiences to explore Alaska. The lineup of alternating northbound and southbound adventures starts from Seward and Vancouver, and along the way to Juneau, Sitka, Skagway, Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, and Hubbard Glacier are photo-worthy landscapes.