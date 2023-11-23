NTIA names its 2023 stars

SYDNEY, 24 November 2023: Australia’s National Travel Industry Awards (NTIAs) 2023 celebrated the industry’s success, recognising the people in travel that made recovery happen post-pandemic.

Supported by major Sponsor Singapore Airlines, over 1,300 travel professionals and businesses attended last week’s awards presentation.

ATIA CEO Dean Long

ATIA CEO Dean Long commented: “The NTIAs 2023 was truly a night to remember. This is in no small part due to the high calibre of entries we received and the exemplary standard of travel professionals and businesses all throughout Australia.”

“It was so exciting to return to Melbourne this year and to be able to celebrate with all of the incredible travel professionals that make our industry so special.

“Events of the scale the NTIAs 2023 celebration do not just happen, and on behalf of everyone, I thank the hardworking ATIA team and the generous support of our sponsors for helping us realise our vision for this event.

“Our vibrant travel community is our greatest strength, and through events like the NTIA we will continue our focus on harnessing the skills and expertise across our network to benefit our industry, our clients and our businesses.”

WINNERS LIST

Most Outstanding Mobile / Home-Based Travel Advisor: Wendy Brockbank, MTA Mobile Travel Agents

Most Outstanding Travel Agency Manager: Stacey Brownsey, Helloworld Travel Mt Pleasant

Most Outstanding Travel Consultant Corporate: Lauren Zischke, TAG Travel Group

Most Outstanding Travel Consultant Leisure: Louis Teng, Connelly & Turner Travel Associates

Rookie of the Year: David O’Shea, RAA Travel

Most Outstanding Sales Executive – Air: Nick Lewis, Air New Zealand

Most Outstanding Sales Executive – Cruise: Helen Courias, Holland America Line

Most Outstanding Sales Executive – Land Supply- Mickey Mann, The Travel Corporation

Most Outstanding Employee Engagement and Recruitment Program: Flight Centre Travel Group

Most Outstanding Online Travel Agency: Webjet

Most Outstanding Hybrid Online Travel Agency: Ignite Travel Group

Most Outstanding Business Events Travel Agency: Event Travel Management (ETM)

Most Outstanding National Travel Management Company: Stage and Screen Travel Services

Most Outstanding Global Travel Management Company: Corporate Travel Management – CTM

Most Outstanding Leisure Travel Agency – Single location: FBI Travel

Most Outstanding Leisure Travel Agency – Multi-location: Helloworld Travel Hunter Travel Group

Sustainability Award – Business: Corporate Travel Management – CTM

Most Outstanding Mobile Advisor Network: MTA – Mobile Travel Agents

Most Outstanding Travel Agency Group: Flight Centre

Most Outstanding Non-Branded Agency Group: Travellers Choice

Most Outstanding Tour Operator – Specialised: Albatross Tours

Most Outstanding Tour Operator – Global: APT

Most Outstanding Wholesaler – Product / Service: Entire Travel Group AND Viva Holidays

Most Outstanding Wholesaler – Destination / Experience: ANZCRO

Most Popular Tourism Office: Destination Canada

Most Popular Accommodation Group / Chain: IHG Hotels & Resorts

Most Popular Airline – Online: Virgin Australia

Most Popular Airline – Offline: Lufthansa Group

Most Popular Ocean Cruise Operator: Viking

Most Popular River Cruise Operator: Uniworld Boutique River Cruises

Most Popular Car Rental Operator: Avis

Most Outstanding Travel Industry Training Institution: TAFE Queensland

Sustainability Award – Supplier: Hurtigruten

Innovation in Travel Support Services: Cover-More Travel Insurance: Post Pandemic Support

People’s Choice Award- Australia’s favourite Travel Brand: Trafalgar