Oceania Marina heads for a refurb

SINGAPORE, 23 November 2023: Oceania Cruises’ 1,250-passenger ship, Marina, will undergo a major refurbishment in May 2024, followed by summer season sailings in northern Europe.

Marina is the last of Oceania Cruises’ seven-ship fleet to be refurbished. Its eighth ship, Allura, is set to launch in Spring 2025.

Oceania Marina

The Marina refurbishment will include three new dining options: Aquamar Kitchen, the new wellness-focused dining venue which debuted on Vista this year; an expanded poolside ice cream parlour; and a new casual al fresco trattoria offering sumptuous Italian dishes, including freshly-made pizzas. Marina and her sister Riviera are credited with being the first true foodie ships in the world, the first ships ever to have an onboard cooking school.

In addition to the three new dining options, Marina’s private and public spaces will be refreshed. All upper suites will be reimagined with a revamped look to become lighter, brighter and seemingly even more spacious thanks to cleverly designed new features.

The refurbished Marina will debut on 18 May 2024, offering Summer 2024 featured sailings.

6 July: Oslo to Copenhagen, 20 days, featuring Scandinavia and the Baltic countries, from Norway’s fjords to historic Gothenburg and Gdansk.

16 July: London to London, 44 days, featuring the best of the North Atlantic and Northern Europe.

26 July: Copenhagen to Tromsø, 10 days, visiting Norway on a journey that spotlights its extraordinary fjord country, fishing villages rich in Viking heritage hidden in beautiful fjords guarded by colossal mountains.

5 August: Tromsø to Reykjavik, 15 days, cruises the rugged Arctic shores of the Svalbard archipelago to the volcanic terrain of Iceland and the s hinterlands of Greenland.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises’ small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,250 guests and feature more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.