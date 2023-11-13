LANGKAWI, 14 November 2023: Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) confirms AirAsia has scheduled direct flights from Kualanamu, Medan, Indonesia, to Langkawi starting 2 March 2024.

Earlier in November, LADA reported FlyDubai was planning a new flight to Langkawi due to start in February 2024, and charter flights from Poland have already been confirmed for the first quarter of 2024.

Photo credit: LADA Facebook post.

LADA’s Facebook page, updated last week, welcomed the new direct route between Kualanamu, Medan, in Indonesia, saying it was “good news for Langkawi’s tourism community.”

Timetable details for the new direct service have not been released to independent booking websites, and even the airline’s “Super App” booking site lacks any advance details of the service due to start on 2 March 2024.

The only option is to take an AirAsia flight from Kualanamu to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to connect with a daily direct flight to Langkawi. It takes just over five hours with the stop and change of plane in Kuala Lumpur with the one-way fare starting at USD55. The journey will take less than one hour once direct flights are introduced between Kualanamu and Langkawi.

LADA is actively persuading airlines to introduce direct flights to Langkawi from key markets to boost holiday traffic and further boost Langkawi island’s tourism industry.

“Hopefully, all players in the tourism industry related to Langkawi will be able to provide good cooperation and boost the momentum of new tourist arrivals and ‘repeat customers visiting Langkawi, which certainly offers a variety of attraction products,” said the LADA Facebook post.

