Hong Kong’s airport traffic jumps four-fold

HONG KONG, 24 November 2023: Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) has released air traffic figures for Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) for October 2023.

During the month, HKIA handled 3.8 million passengers, representing a four-fold year-on-year increase, while flight movements approximately doubled to 26,265 compared to October 2022.

HKIA named “Cargo Airport of the Year – Asia Pacific.

All passenger segments experienced significant growth compared with the same month last year. Mainland China and Japan saw the largest increase in traffic to and from Southeast Asia.

The strong growth momentum of cargo throughput continued in October, rising 12.1% year on year to 393,000 tonnes. Exports and transshipments recorded 24.7% and 2.1% year-on-year increases, respectively. Traffic to and from key trading regions in Europe, North America and the Middle East posted the most significant increases during the month.

Over the first 10 months of the year, passenger volume increased 9.5 times to 31.4 million while flight movements nearly doubled to 218,370 compared with the same period in 2022. Cargo volume increased slightly by 0.1% to 3.5 million tonnes year-on-year.

On a 12-month rolling basis, passenger volume was 34 million, 9.4 times higher than the previous comparable period. Flight movements increased by 78.7% year on year to 247,805. Cargo throughput decreased by 5.6% to 4.2 million tonnes.

Meanwhile, HKIA was named “Cargo Airport of the Year – Asia Pacific” and “Air Cargo Technology Provider of the Year” in the 10th edition of the Payload Asia Awards. The awards, organised by Payload Asia, celebrate achievements in the air freight industry, commending industry leaders and forward thinkers of the air cargo and logistics supply chain who lead the new economy at the forefront of innovation. Winners are determined by online voting and the evaluation of an expert jury panel.

AAHK executive director of commercial Cissy Chan said: “We are delighted to be recognised by Payload Asia for our continuous efforts to enhance HKIA’s cargo capabilities through innovations and technologies. Among other new initiatives, we developed the HKIA Cargo Data Platform. This integrated platform uses blockchain and smart contracts to connect multiple parties along the supply chain for more streamlined operations and communications. We have comprehensive and advanced cold chain facilities for handling temperature-sensitive cargo to support our growth strategies. We also embrace automation technology and have introduced driverless tractors to cargo delivery on apron. We will continue upgrading our services and facilities to strengthen HKIA’s position as the world’s leading cargo airport further.”