DUBAI, 14 November 2023: Emirates is showcasing its entire family of aircraft consisting of the airline’s latest retrofitted A380, game-changer Boeing 777-300ER, Diamond DA42-VI and Cirrus SR 22 training aircraft used by the Emirates Flight Training Academy during the annual Dubai Airshow open through to 17 November.

The Embraer Phenom 100 charter jet is also on display. Emirates B777-300ER and A380 aircraft have the airline’s newest signature livery.

The A380 aircraft on display, one of the first 10 units to have undergone a full make-over from Emirates’ ongoing USD2 billion retrofit programme features the airline’s popular Premium Economy Class cabin and refreshed interiors and enhancements across all cabins.

The Emirates exhibition stand, open to all Dubai Airshow visitors, features several Emirates divisions. A highlight this year is the employee experience. Starting with Cabin Crew training, the gamified environments inside Emirates aircraft offer visitors a glimpse into future simulated experiences, providing a cutting-edge approach to learning and service skills development. Airshow visitors also get an early look at the revamped onboarding experience for future Emirates Group employees.

The Emirates Official store also sells aircraft models and other popular aviation and travel merchandise at the stand. For the first time, the airline’s Airbus A350 die-cast aircraft model is on sale as a Dubai Airshow exclusive.

The Emirates Flight Training Academy displays its newest and most advanced training aircraft, the Diamond DA42-VI, which it received earlier this year, in addition to its single-engine Cirrus SR 22. Emirates Flight Training Academy instructors are on hand to provide information about the Academy’s world-class training programme. The Emirates Flight Training Academy is the airline’s state-of-the-art facility that is helping to meet the global aviation industry’s future requirements for skilled commercial pilots.

For more information on the airline and to make bookings visit www.emirates.com.