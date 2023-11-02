Changi T2 fully opens ahead of schedule

SINGAPORE, 3 November 2023: After three and a half years of engineering and expansion works, Terminal 2 has fully reopened ahead of schedule, restoring four-terminal operations at Changi Airport.

T2’s completion will meet capacity requirements as Singapore anticipates a full travel recovery to pre-Covid levels in 2024.

The T2 expansion adds 5 million passengers per annum (mppa) to Changi’s capacity, bringing the airport’s total handling capacity to 90 million annually.

Speaking at the T2 Expansion Opening Ceremony earlier this week, Guest of Honour Teo Chee Hean, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security, said: “The T2 expansion project started in January 2020, two months before Singapore closed its borders because of the Covid-19 pandemic. At the time, no one knew how severe the pandemic would be or how long it would last. But Changi Airport Group (CAG) pushed ahead with the T2 expansion, driven by the conviction that our Changi air hub would not only recover from the pandemic but emerge stronger.”

The T2 expansion project has added more than 21,000 square metres to the terminal building to support additional infrastructure, new systems, and retail offerings. With a central common-use Fast and Seamless Travel (FAST) zone, automated check-in kiosks and bag drop machines have almost doubled. The immigration halls have been expanded to support additional automated immigration lanes, allowing more passengers to be served.

T2 is also the first terminal in Changi to have automated Special Assistance Lanes for persons with disabilities and young children at both arrival and departure immigration. A new early baggage storage system has also been installed that is fully automated with the capacity to handle up to 2,400 bags.

With 16 airlines operating at T2, the terminal has flights connecting to 40 cities. Close to 10 million passengers have been served at T2 since May 2022, when the terminal’s arrival south wing was first reopened. For the month of September 2023, passenger traffic at Changi Airport was about 90% of pre-Covid levels.