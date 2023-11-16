Changi launches carbon offsets

SINGAPORE, 17 November 2023: Changi Airport Group (CAG) has launched Changi Carbon Offsets, allowing passengers to offset the carbon emissions from their air travel, regardless of the airline booked.

With the aid of the carbon calculator on the Changi Airport website (https://carbonoffsets.changiairport.com) and the Changi App, passengers can calculate the carbon emissions from their forthcoming flights based on the origin, destination and class of travel. After that, they will be offered the option to offset the emissions from their journey using their credit card for payment.

Photo credit: Changi Airport Group

CAG has selected a set of high-quality carbon offset projects that would significantly impact the environment and communities. This was done in partnership with Carbon Clicks, a New Zealand-based carbon offset company. These selected projects will help conserve and protect existing forests in Indonesia, plant forests in China, and provide wind power generation in India.

The launch of Changi Carbon Offsets is the latest initiative that CAG is taking along its sustainability journey to help mitigate carbon emissions. CAG also works closely with the airport community to improve the energy efficiency of the airport’s buildings and operations, enhance waste management and recycling, conserve water resources and ensure that airport facilities and functions adapt to the impact of climate change.

Changi Group senior vice president of regulatory affairs and sustainability Audrey Lee said: “Changi Carbon Offsets offers our passengers the opportunity to offset carbon emissions from their flights by supporting internationally-verified projects which will benefit the environment. As a demonstration of CAG’s commitment towards lower-emissions air travel, CAG will purchase carbon offsets for all business travel by CAG staff going forward.”

Check out Carbon Clicks, a New Zealand-based carbon offset company: https://www.carbonclick.com/