Carnival sets dates for Australia sailings

SINGAPORE, 16 November 2023: Carnival Cruise Line opened new 2025-26 cruises from its Australian homeports of Sydney and Brisbane earlier this week.

The new cruise options include sailings to Fiji and New Zealand on Carnival Splendor, as well as sailings to Fiji and Papua New Guinea on Carnival Luminosa, along with several Great Barrier Reef cruises on both ships.

Cruises from Sydney on Carnival Splendor

From Sydney, Carnival Splendor will offer itineraries, with cruise options spanning from three to 12 days to destinations across Australia – including the Great Barrier Reef, Moreton Island, Tasmania and a Melbourne Cup cruise, as well as international destinations such as Fiji, South Pacific islands and New Zealand.

Cruises from Brisbane on Carnival Luminosa

From Brisbane, Carnival Luminosa will sail to popular destinations like Airlie Beach and the Great Barrier Reef, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, New Caledonia, and Vanuatu. Cruise durations are from three to 11 days.