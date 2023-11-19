Macao enhances festive events

HONG KONG, 20 November 2023: Macao is back promoting events to international travellers, leading off with the successful hosting of the 70th Macao Grand Prix that concluded at the weekend.

The popular destination is refreshing its tourism landscapes with upgraded tour packages and captivating events, such as the highly anticipated Macao Food Festival and the awe-inspiring Light Up Macao 2023 scheduled to kick off the festive season.

The Macao Government Tourism Office also highlights the new intermodal bonded bus service between Macao and Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA).

Street races

The highlight of this year’s events was the return of the Macao Grand Prix, which kicked off on 11 November and culminated with the final round of races from 16 to 19 November. It is credited with being the only street circuit racing event featuring both cars and motorcycles. During the Covid pandemic, the event was limited to a local audience, but this year, it returned to its full action-packed version featuring both F3 and GT internationals. Now in its 70th edition, the Grand Prix was established in 1929

Foodie and light festivals

The 23rd Macao Food Festival opened on 17 November and runs to 3 December, featuring 100 local and 25 international food stalls from Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Taiwan.

Macau lights up for the festive season with impressive displays on streets and buildings during December and February, a spectacular attraction curated by skilled light artists to reflect stories of local history and culture through light displays.

Visitors can check out the light exhibits from 1900 onwards at landmarks and districts around Macao, including Taipa, NAPE, Central District, North District, Praia do Manduco District, Coloane, and the Nam Van District.

International Marathon

The 2023 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon, organised by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group and the General Association of Athletics of Macao, will take place on 3 December (Sunday), starting and finishing at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium. The marathon and half-marathon will start at 0600, and the mini marathon at 0615.

Airport bus service

A new intermodal bonded bus service has been launched linking HKIA and Macao to make transferring from Hong Kong’s airport to Macao easier. Departing from the restricted area in HKIA, the service eliminates the nuisance of multiple transfers and provides hassle-free transfers to Macao and back.

Passengers can board a direct bus to Macao, where luggage check-in and security procedures are handled in one go.

Airline links

Macao is expanding its air links with a new direct flight route to and from Jakarta, starting late November 2023. Air Macau filed a flight schedule for the Macao – Jakarta route for four weekly flights using an Airbus A320 aircraft. Aeroroutes posted the submitted flight schedule as follows:

NX910 will depart MFM at 1640 and arrive 2040 at CGK on Monday, Wednesday and Friday;

NX911 will depart CGK at 0940 and arrive 1540 at MFM on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.