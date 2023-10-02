Vistara to fly from Mumbai to Frankfurt

GURUGRAM, 3 October 2023: Vistara, India’s joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, will introduce six-weekly flights between Mumbai and Frankfurt starting 15 November 2023.

This new route is in addition to Vistara’s six-weekly service between Delhi and Frankfurt, launched in February 2021. To introduce the route, the airline is all-inclusive return fares starting at INR54,999 for economy, INR89,999 for premium economy, and INR174,999 in business class.

Photo credit: Vistara.

With the addition of this new long-haul route, Vistara improves connectivity between Europe and India as it continues to grow its international network.

The airline will operate its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner featuring a three-class cabin configuration, offering the choice of travelling in Business, Premium Economy, and Economy cabins. Bookings for the flights are being progressively opened on all channels, including Vistara’s website, mobile app, and through travel agents.

Vistara’s operations in Mumbai have expanded, making it an important gateway with 12 international destinations, including Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Dammam, Dhaka, Dubai, Jeddah, London Heathrow, Male, Mauritius, Muscat and Singapore.

In the last 12 months, the airline has added many new domestic and international connections from Mumbai, leading to an increase of 42% in departures and nearly doubling its employee strength in the station.

Vistara chief executive officer Vinod Kannan said: “We are delighted to expand our international network by launching this new service between Mumbai and Frankfurt. Our long-haul routes, connecting Delhi with London Heathrow, Paris and Frankfurt, have been very popular amongst our customers, giving us the confidence to offer similar connections from Mumbai.

“This will be our second long-haul route from Mumbai, in addition to five weekly flights to London Heathrow…Over the past few years, we have launched several new international routes from Mumbai, especially to the Middle East. This aligns perfectly with our strategy to position Mumbai as a vital hub for international travel,” he concluded.

* All timings shown are in local time zones; exact timings may differ slightly for respective days of operations

** (+1) indicates next-day arrival

*** Subject to regulatory approvals