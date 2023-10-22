Vietjet launches five new routes

HANOI, 23 October 2023: Vietjet has scheduled a new daily service from Hanoi to Hong Kong (China) starting 22 December 2023 as part of a recently announced schedule that adds flights to five international destinations.

The additional international routes will connect Hanoi to Hong Kong (China), Phu Quoc to Taipei (Taiwan, China) and Busan (South Korea). New flights from Ho Chi Minh City are scheduled to Adelaide and Perth (Australia).

Hanoi to Hong Kong

The flights from Hanoi will depart at 0855 and arrive in Hong Kong at 1150. The return flight will depart Hong Kong at 1250 and arrive in Hanoi at 1350. This is Vietjet’s fourth route from Vietnam cities to Hong Kong following the resumption of services from Ho Chi Minh City, Danang and Phu Quoc.

Phu Quoc to Busan

Daily flights from Vietnam’s holiday island, Phu Quoc, to Busan (South Korea) will start on 10 December 2023. The flight will depart Phu Quoc at 1:15 and will arrive in Busan at 0805. The return flight will depart Busan at 0855 and arrive in Phu Quoc at 1240.

Phu Quoc to Taipei

The airline will reconnect Phu Quoc to Taipei (Taiwan) starting 17 January 2024 with four flights weekly on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The flight will depart Phu Quoc at 0825 and arrive in Taipei at 1300. The return flight will depart Taipei at 1400 and land in Phu Quoc at 1650.



HCMC to Perth and Adelaide

Flights connecting Ho Chi Minh City to Perth and Adelaide will operate from 21 November 2023, with five return flights per week departing on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday.

The flights from Ho Chi Minh City take off at 0635 (local time), land in Perth at 1420 (local time), and continue to Adelaide, arriving at 2110 (local time) on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

In the opposite direction, the flights depart from Adelaide at 0725 (local time) and land in Perth at 0855 (local time). Flights depart from Perth at 0955 (local time) and land in Ho Chi Minh City at 1540 (local time).