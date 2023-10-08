RCI names new ship Star of the Seas

SINGAPORE, 9 October 2023: Royal Caribbean International names its second Icon Class ship ‘Star of the Seas’, due to set sail in the summer of 2025.

The newest addition to the RCI lineup was named last week ‘Star of the Seas’, following confirmation that Utopia of the Seas (5668 passengers) will start its commercial sailings in July 2024 and Icon of the Seas, with (5,610 passengers), will embark on its maiden voyage on 27 January 2024.

Currently under construction in Turku, Finland, the new ship, ‘Star of the Seas’, will have a passenger capacity of 5610 plus 2,350 crew, 20 decks, seven pools, nine whirlpools and six waterslides.

“The idea of combining the best of every type of vacation into one ultimate adventure has created more excitement than ever anticipated, and Star of the Seas will be the next bold answer to the record-breaking consumer demand we’ve seen for nearly a year and counting with Icon of the Seas,” said Royal Caribbean International president and CEO Michael Bayley.

Icon of the Seas set the tone in October 2022 when advance bookings opened, achieving the cruise line’s single largest booking day and highest volume booking week in the brand’s then 53-year history.

The unprecedented consumer demand sparked Royal Caribbean to release 2025-2026 vacations on Icon of the Seas three months ahead of schedule (January 2024).

Now Star’s name and details of its debut season in 2025 have been confirmed to mark another step in this new era as the cruise line’s third ship. Most noteworthy, it will be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), combining the cleanest-burning marine fuel available to date with a proven lineup of industry-leading environmental programs on board. With applications ranging from waste heat recovery systems to shore power connection, Royal Caribbean’s most sustainable ship will advance parent company Royal Caribbean Group’s journey to introducing a net-zero cruise ship by 2035.