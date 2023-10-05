SINGAPORE, 6 October 2023: Norwegian Cruise Line is set to introduce nearly 1,000 dedicated solo staterooms across its 19-ship fleet.

Beginning this week, NCL will open for sale for the first time three new solo stateroom categories, including Solo Inside, Solo Oceanview and Solo Balcony, for sailings starting 2 January 2024.

With pricing and availability dependent on the destination and demand, solo travellers can expect to pay less than a traditional double occupancy room.

Guests who stay in the new solo stateroom categories will also have access to the key card entry-only Studio Lounge, available on select ships, which features a dedicated space to relax, a bar equipped with beer and wine and a variety of snacks served daily.

Solo cruisers can enjoy activities scheduled for single travellers to mix and mingle. With the capacity of solo stateroom categories expanding from nine to 19 ships, single cruisers can visit bucket-list-worthy destinations such as Asia, Africa, Australia and New Zealand on vessels which historically did not offer solo traveller options lower rates.

The move is in response to a recent surge in the popularity of solo travel, with a growing number of individuals choosing to travel the world solo rather than traditional group travel with friends, family or partners.

According to a study by Travelport, solo travel made up nearly 18% of global bookings in the travel industry, and Radical Storage reported a 267% increase in online searches for “solo travel” between December 2020 and April 2022. From 2019 to 2022, Norwegian saw increased guests booking accommodations as single occupants in non-studio staterooms.

www.ncl.com