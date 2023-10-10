Nepal presents PTM promotion

SINGAPORE, 11 October 2023: The PATA Nepal Chapter extended an invitation to companies attending the recent PATA Travel Mart 2023

to participate in the 5th edition of the Himalayan Travel Mart in Kathmandu, Nepal, scheduled from 4 to 7 June 4 2024.

The invitation came from the Nepal Chapter team, which comprised seven member organisations from the tourism fraternity of Nepal — Himalayan Holidays Trekking, Destinago Tours & Travels, Fishtail Tours and Travels, KGH Group of Hotels & Resorts, Mystic Voyages, Visit Himalaya Treks, and Majestic Group Nepal.

PATA Travel Mart 2023 was hosted by India’s Ministry of Tourism, and according to the Pacific Asia Travel Association, the event mustered 1,000 delegates from 46 destinations.

The grand opening turnout was on par with what the PTM achieved in 2019, but the sales and networking evaluation should be based on the sellers and buyers in the PTM exhibition hall visiting the booths and conducting business talks. The event saw 159 sellers from 92 organisations and 15 destinations who were supposed to network and conduct business talks with 196 buyers from 191 organisations.

PTM needs around 250 international buyers and 500 to 700 international seller booths to make the event tick over as a competitive travel mart that delivers value for money invested in sales teams and booth space.

But the hosts will be happy they recruited 350 local and international students and young tourism professionals from 10 local and international universities as a part of the PATA Youth Symposium held on 5 October at the International Exhibition Convention Centre (IECC), the venue for the travel mart.

Following the welcome reception on 4 October, the PTM featured two days of B2B sessions, 5 to 6 October, held at the IECC, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, India.

After participating in PTM, the PATA Nepal Chapter joined the PATA Chapters Congress and PATA Board Meetings held on 7 October at Le Meridien in New Delhi, India.