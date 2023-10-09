Norwegian 2024 Asia sailings

10 October 2023: Norwegian will increase cruises in Southeast and East Asia in 2024 to meet growing demand in the post-Covid pandemic era.
Upcoming 2024 cruises will feature the following ports in Asia.
- Bali, Indonesia.
- Boracay, Philippines.
- Hakodate, Japan.
- Ko Samui, Thailand.
- Muara, Brunei Darussalam.
- Osaka (Gateway to Kyoto), Japan.
- Phuket, Thailand.
- Phu My (Gateway to Ho Chi Minh City), Vietnam.
- Port Klang (Gateway to Kuala Lumpur), Malaysia.
- Singapore.
