LANGKAWI, 13 October 2023: Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) has convinced ITAKA, Poland’s biggest tour operator, to initiate a charter flight series between Warsaw and Langkawi Island in northern Malaysia in 2024.

ITAKA headquartered in Opole has a sales and operations office in Warsaw and a chain of retail travel shops across Poland.

LADA first engaged in talks with ITAKA during ITB Berlin 2023 that focused on potential collaboration to launch a series of charter flights between Warsaw, Poland and Langkawi, Malaysia, during 2024.

LADA, in an update posted on its Facebook page, confirmed agreement on the charter flight logistics with a “Langkawi Charter Flight Incentive Programme” offered to the Polish tour operator. ITAKA executives are finalising agreements with hotels in Langkawi.

Meetings between LADA and ITAKA also involved Malaysia Airport Holding Berhad (MAHB), Civil Aviation Authority and destination management companies to handle land arrangements in Malaysia. LADA is backing the ITAKA charter series, plus MAHB supports with an incentive known as the ‘Airlines X-Celeration Programme (AXP)’.

ITAKA operates in various travel markets, mostly based on charter operations. In Asia, it organises group tours to Thailand (Bangkok and Phuket), Indonesia, mainly Bali, the Maldives and Sri Lanka.

‘We have leased a Boeing 787 Dreamliner with 294 seats, which can fly directly from Warsaw to Langkawi. It will be a new and exotic destination for us,” commented Jaralow, head of charter operations at ITAKA.

Statista places ITAKA at the top of Poland’s 10 leading tour firms with an equity capital of PLN414.8 million. The travel company was formed in 1989 and has been recognised annually as Poland’s largest tour firm in Poland since 2012.

Bangkok is a popular destination for ITAKA guests