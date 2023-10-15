HONG KONG, 16 October 2023: A new study reveals that Harbour City is the most Instagrammable shopping destination in Hong Kong.

Cross-border shopping platform Ubuy analysed the number of Instagram hashtags for shopping destinations in Hong Kong to find the most Insta-worthy. Hashtags for the shopping destinations were included if they contained a sufficient proportion of posts related to the shopping areas of each destination.

1. Harbour City – 322,407 Instagram posts

Harbour City is the most Instagrammable Hong Kong shopping destination, with 322,407 Instagram posts that include its hashtags. Located on the north shore of Victoria Harbour, Harbour City is Hong Kong’s largest shopping mall, providing a wide variety of shops, restaurants, entertainment, and even an ocean liner terminal. Its prime location offers sweeping views of the Hong Kong skyline and the sea.

2. D2 Place – 182,652 Instagram posts

D2 Place is the second most Instagrammable Hong Kong shopping destination, with 182,652 Instagram posts featuring its hashtag. D2 Place is spread over two nearby locations in West Kowloon, offering a chic and vibrant destination to shop, eat, and socialise. The complex is a redeveloped industrial area with fashion boutiques, creative markets, and a sky garden.

3. K11 MUSEA – 147,536 Instagram posts

The third most Instagrammable Hong Kong shopping destination is K11 Musea, with 147,536 Instagram posts. Situated on the harbourfront, the shopping centre is designed to offer an immersive experience for visitors. Its striking façade of flowing greenery draped over glass and concrete, with a wide variety of shops, restaurants, and entertainment, gives visitors every opportunity to find that perfect picture.

4. Langham Place – 64,278 Instagram posts

With 64,278 Instagram posts using its hashtag, Langham Place is the fourth most Instagrammable shopping destination in Hong Kong. Located in the heart of Mongkok, Langham Place gives visitors a plethora of shops, restaurants, and other entertainment to experience. It also provides direct access to the area’s only five-star hotel.

5. The Mills – 63,508 Instagram posts

The fifth most Instagrammable Hong Kong shopping destination is The Mills, with 63,508 Instagram posts using its hashtag. Found in Tsuen Wan, The Mills is a former textile mill converted into a shopping, arts, and cultural centre and offers a selection of shops and restaurants to explore.

6. Festival Walk – 50,202 Instagram posts

At sixth is Festival Walk, with 50,202 Instagram posts featuring its hashtag. Festival Walk is a shopping mall in Kowloon Tong that offers shops, restaurants, a cinema, and an ice skating rink.

7. Hysan Place – 48,961 Instagram posts

Sitting seventh is Hysan Place, with 48,961 Instagram posts including its hashtag. Found in Causeway Bay, Hysan Place provides visitors with various shops and restaurants to browse, as well as a rooftop urban farm.

8. Hollywood Road – 44,412 Instagram posts

With 44,412 Instagram posts that include its hashtags, Hollywood Road is the eighth most Instagrammable. Running between Central and Sheung Wan on Hong Kong Island, Hollywood Road is renowned for its selection of shops offering antiques and art, in addition to historic landmarks like the Man Mo Temple.

9. 1881 Heritage – 43,500 Instagram posts

In ninth is 1881 Heritage, with 43,500 Instagram posts that include its hashtags. 1881 Heritage is a repurposed 19th-century police building, formerly the Marine Police Headquarters. Located in the heart of Tsim Tsa Shui, the open-air mall offers shops, restaurants, bars, and a Heritage Hall describing the site’s history.

10. New Town Plaza – 36,006 Instagram posts

Rounding out the top ten is New Town Plaza, with 36,006 Instagram posts that include its hashtags. Located in the centre of Sha Tin, New Town Plaza offers various shops, restaurants, and entertainment options, including Snoopy’s World, a Peanuts-themed outdoor playground.

A spokesperson for Ubuy commented: “Hong Kong is world-renowned as a centre of commerce, culture, and tourism, and its selection of shopping destinations speaks to this shining reputation. Everything from bustling street markets to modern shopping malls has something for every taste, especially for those who like to show what they get up to on Instagram.

“Harbour City ranks as the top shopping destination for Instagram users, and it’s easy to see why. Situated alongside Victoria Harbour, Harbour City is Hong Kong’s biggest shopping mall with a wide variety of shops, food, and entertainment. It provides stunning cityscape views too, ideal for getting those perfect Instagram snaps.”

(Source: Instagram; https://www.ubuy.hk)