Azamara sails to seven wonders

SINGAPORE, 13 October 2023: Azamara, a small-ship cruise line, unveils its 2026 World Cruise, a majestic journey setting sail from Miami, Florida, on 6 January 2026.

This grand expedition, concluding in Barcelona, Spain, is a golden ticket to explore over 35 countries and experience the ‘Seven Wonders’ of the World.

Azamara Onward’s World Cruise presents guests with an extended exploration featuring 55 late nights and overnights, 60 Extended Destination Days, three exclusive World Cruise events and 10 AzAmazing events.

“We are thrilled to welcome our world cruisers on this journey of a lifetime,” said Azamara president Carol Cabezas. “Our 2026 World Cruise offers our guests an opportunity to uncover a new perspective on a wide variety of cultures and visit all seven wonders of the world while enjoying some of the most exclusive and specially curated events throughout this exciting itinerary.”

Highlighted shore excursions and overnight experiences introducing guests to the Seven Wonders.

Chichen Itza: Wander through ancient realms, where the whispers of the great pyramid of Kulkulcan and the preserved Mayan ballpark intertwine with the enchanting tales of the Temple of Venus and the Temple of Warriors, all brought to life with the magic of virtual- and augmented-reality technology.

Christ the Redeemer: Experience the iconic Christ the Redeemer within a grand multi-day exploration, unveiling Rio’s architectural gems, the panoramic splendours of Sugar Loaf Mountain, the captivating beauty of Iguazu Falls, and the ancient mysteries of Easter Island’s statues.

Taj Mahal: Discover the timeless Taj Mahal, a symbol of love, bathed in the changing hues of dawn. This multi-day journey unveils the majestic Agra Fort and enchanting “Baby Taj,” immersing you in vibrant cultures and diverse flavours of Indian cuisine.

Machu Picchu: Explore the enigmatic beauty of Machu Picchu and the ancient wonders of Cusco, including the colossal Sacsayhuaman Fortress, a symbol of Inca ingenuity. Enjoy the luxury of Palacio del Inca and exquisite Peruvian cuisine as you traverse breathtaking landscapes and discover revered sites like Qoricancha and the majestic Cathedral.

Colosseum: Explore this architectural marvel and the remnants of the Roman Forum and Palatine Hill, steeped in history, before indulging in a delightful Italian lunch, completing this immersive journey into Rome’s illustrious past.

The Great Wall of China: Travellers can fly to Beijing for three nights to explore the Forbidden City with an expert guide and visit the Great Wall to take in one of the world’s greatest wonders of architectural history. Guests can also ride the cable car to explore the Temple of Heaven and Summer Palace before heading to Hong Kong for three nights.

Petra: Guests can journey to the desert city of Petra in Jordan, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and once a mysterious city isolated in a forbidden valley, to hike through the ‘Siq’ and discover the Rose Red City. Travellers can view the Treasury, the Greek Theatre, the ancient Royal Tombs, Colonnaded Street, and the Temple of Qasr Al-Bint.

World Cruisers will have access to a destination concierge and pre-cruise dedicated call centre specialists as they plan their journey on Azamara. In addition to checking off countless bucket list travel destinations and experiences, Azamara’s 2026 World Cruise offers over USD22,000 in exclusive amenities, including 13 exclusive world voyage special events, USD3,000 in onboard credit, an additional USD4,000 onboard credit for shore excursions, airfare credit, pre-and post-cruise transfers and a one-night pre-cruise hotel stay.

About Azamara:

Azamara is a small-ship cruise line with a fleet of four ships: Azamara Journey, Azamara Quest, Azamara Pursuit, and Azamara Onward.