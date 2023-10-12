Float Out for Ritz-Carlton Yacht

SINGAPORE, 13 October 2023: The latest ultra-luxury superyacht has dipped its hull in the water for the first time at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, moving one step closer to its sailing debut in 2024

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection celebrated the Float Out of the much-anticipated second yacht, Ilma. The traditional maritime celebration brought together senior shipping, tourism and hospitality leaders and shipbuilders in anticipation of the yacht Ilma touching water for the first time, signifying the commencement of its next construction phase in preparation for its maiden voyage in 2024.

As part of the Float Out, the yacht’s dry dock was filled with water overnight, then moved to an outfitting dock where it will remain for the rest of its build, leading to sea trials in April 2024 and the start of its first season. Now afloat, final-stage construction will focus on completing interiors, fixtures, and fittings for suites, restaurants, and other public spaces that will welcome guests to experience a new journey of discovery at sea in less than a year.

Named Ilma, meaning “water” in Maltese, it will be the second newbuild superyacht from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. At 241 metres long, the luxury yacht will accommodate up to 448 passengers in 224 suites, all with private terraces.

The onboard experience will reflect the unparalleled lifestyle and legendary service for which The Ritz-Carlton brand is recognised, including state-of-the-art technology, five distinct dining venues, and a Ritz-Carlton Spa. Ilma will join the company’s first yacht, Evrima, visiting the most coveted destinations in the Mediterranean and Caribbean, with select ports of call in Central America and South America, depending on the season.

Reservations for Ilma and Evrima are currently open, and the superyachts are also available for private charter.