BANGKOK, 31 October 2023: Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has appointed Adrian Rudin as managing director of two highly anticipated properties in Dusit’s portfolio – the reimagined flagship Dusit Thani Bangkok Hotel and ultra-luxury Dusit Residences.

Currently under development opposite Lumpini Park in the heart of Bangkok, where the iconic original Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel once stood, both properties are integral components of Dusit’s most significant project to date – Dusit Central Park – a visionary mixed-use development that will also encompass a state-of-the-art office tower, a high-end shopping mall, and a sprawling public rooftop park.

Adrian Rudin, managing director, Dusit Thani Bangkok and Dusit Residences.

Set to make its grand debut in mid-2024, the new Dusit Thani Bangkok represents a contemporary transformation of the original hotel, which first graced the Bangkok skyline in 1970 as the city’s grandest and tallest edifice, famous for housing Bangkok’s most elegant ballroom. As a testament to this storied legacy, the revitalised hotel has been meticulously designed to elevate Dusit’s standing on the world stage while redefining its heritage through a modern lens.

Set over 49 floors and crowned with an iconic golden spire, the new Dusit Thani Bangkok will be a multifaceted destination offering an array of dining, wellness, and event facilities. This includes a breathtaking elevated ballroom affording panoramic views of Lumpini Park. Each of the hotel’s 257 spacious and exquisitely designed guest rooms and suites will also provide captivating vistas of this expansive green oasis in the city’s heart.

Drawing inspiration from Dusit’s unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality, the neighbouring Dusit Residences is also dedicated to embracing Dusit’s rich legacy. It promises to offer a seamless fusion of luxury, comfort, and convenience for residents when it opens in early 2026.

Mr Rudin, a Swiss national, brings over three decades of experience in leading luxury hotels under renowned banners such as Shangri-La and Kempinski Hotels. Pivotal positions he has held in his career include, amongst others, Hotel Manager of Shangri-La Singapore, General Manager of Traders Hotel in Singapore, and Opening General Manager of Shangri-La properties in Abu Dhabi and Beijing.

Before joining Dusit, he served as General Manager of Sindhorn Bangkok Kempinski and Vice President of Operations for China and Southeast Asia at Kempinski Hotels, where he skillfully managed the operations of 25 Kempinski and NUO Hotels while providing invaluable support for new ventures.

With his appointment as managing director of Dusit Thani Bangkok and Dusit Residences, Rudin will play a crucial role in shaping the success of both new properties, including securing future MICE business ahead of the hotel’s grand opening next year.

“Being entrusted with the stewardship of these prestigious Dusit properties is both a privilege and an honour,” said Mr Rudin. “I look forward to working with our exceptional teams to breathe vibrant life into Dusit’s storied legacy as we curate unparalleled guest experiences, continue to redefine hospitality’s highest standards, and deliver one of the most impressive venues for memorable meetings and events in Bangkok.”

Mr Rudin holds an Advanced Certificate in Hotel Management from SHL (Schweizerische Hotel Fachschule Luzern) and an Executive Education certificate from Cornell Hotel Management School at Cornell University, New York.

For more information about the upcoming properties, please visit dusit.com/dusitthani-bangkok (Dusit Thani Bangkok) and dusitresidences.com (Dusit Residences).

For more information, please visit dusit-international.com.