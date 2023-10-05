BANGKOK, 6 October 2023: Centara Hotels & Resorts introduces its latest promotion, “Wave of Celebrations: Discover Bangkok”, inviting travellers to experience the city’s vibrant heart like never before.

In celebration of Centara’s 40th anniversary, guests who book a minimum three-night stay in Bangkok until 9 November 2023 for stays through 30 November 2023 will enjoy an exclusive 33% discount on their accommodations.

With a wide range of comfortable and elegantly designed rooms and a selection of exceptional hotels spread across the city’s most sought-after neighbourhoods, this limited-time offer promises an unforgettable stay tailored to the needs of every lifestyle. From solo travellers and corporate professionals to cultural explorers, food enthusiasts, and avid shoppers, Centara is the Place to Be in the City of Angels. Families will also be pleased to know that up to two children under 12 can stay for free when no extra bed is required as part of this enticing promotion.

Whether sampling local street food or savouring the exquisite cuisine at Centara’s world-class bars and restaurants, shopping at famed markets or luxury malls, or diving into Bangkok’s rich heritage and culture with a day of sightseeing, Centara is conveniently located within close proximity to a vast spectrum of experiences in which guests can immerse themselves.

Guests looking to create unforgettable memories and explore this dynamic metropolis are encouraged to take advantage of the exciting “Wave of Celebrations: Discover Bangkok” offer before 9 November 2023.

For more information, visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/discover-bangkok