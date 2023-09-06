Trip.com tracks recovery in Q2 2023

SHANGHAI, 7 September 2023: Trip.com Group, a global one-stop travel service provider, announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter on Monday, showing a robust recovery trend.

Key highlights Q2/2023

Domestic and international businesses continued to show a robust recovery during the second quarter of 2023.

Domestic hotel bookings grew by 170% year over year and over 60% compared to the pre-Covid level for the same period in 2019.

Outbound hotel and air reservations recovered to over 60% of the pre-Covid level for the same period in 2019, surpassing the industry-wide recovery rate of 37% in terms of international air passenger volume for the same period.

Air ticket bookings on the company’s global OTA platform grew by over 120% year over year and nearly doubled compared to the pre-Covid level for the same period in 2019.

The company delivered strong results in the second quarter of 2023

Total net revenue increased by 180% year over year and exceeded the pre-Covid level for the same period in 2019 by 29%.

Net income for the second quarter was RMB648 million (US$91 million), which improved from RMB43 million for the same period in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was RMB3.7 billion (US$507 million). Adjusted EBITDA margin was 33%, compared to 9% for the same period in 2022 and 31% for the previous quarter.

“During the second quarter of 2023, the demand for both domestic and international travel remained resilient,” said Trip.com Group executive chair James Liang. “Despite limited air capacity recovery, the robust rebound of travel activities reflects travellers’ strong desire to explore the world. We remain optimistic about the enduring demand for travel and the long-term market outlook.”

Jane Sun

“We are encouraged by our solid results in the second quarter,” Chief Executive Officer Jane Sun noted. “With the thriving market demand and our outstanding performance, we are poised to take the lead in driving the industry’s recovery and actively creating an abundance of job opportunities alongside our esteemed business partners.”

Second quarter results and business updates

The company’s business continued to recover significantly since the pent-up demand for travel remained strong, which led to an increasing volume of travel bookings, primarily due to the substantial travel market recovery.

For the second quarter of 2023, Trip.com Group reported net revenue of RMB11.2 billion (USD1.6 billion), representing a 180% increase from the same period in 2022 and a 22% increase from the previous quarter.

Accommodation reservation revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB4.3 billion (USD591 million), representing a 216% increase from the same period in 2022 and a 23% increase from the previous quarter.

Transportation ticketing revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB4.8 billion (USD664 million), representing a 173% increase from the same period in 2022 and a 16% increase from the previous quarter.

Packaged-tour revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB722 million (USD100 million), representing a 492% increase from the same period in 2022 and an 87% increase from the previous quarter.

Corporate travel revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB584 million (USD81 million), representing a 178% increase from the same period in 2022 and a 31% increase from the previous quarter.

Cost of revenue for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 106% to RMB2 billion (USD277 million) from the same period in 2022 and increased by 23% from the previous quarter, primarily due to the substantial recovery of the travel market. Cost of revenue as a percentage of net revenue was 18% for the second quarter of 2023.

Product development expenses for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 67% to RMB3 billion (USD407 million) from the same period in 2022. They increased by 10% from the previous quarter due to increased product development personnel-related expenses. Product development expenses as a percentage of net revenue was 26% for the second quarter of 2023.

Sales and marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 185% to RMB2.4 billion (USD325 million) from the same period in 2022. They increased by 34% from the previous quarter, primarily due to increased sales and marketing promotion expenses. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenue was 21% for the second quarter of 2023.

Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB648 million (USD91 million), compared to RMB43 million for the same period in 2022 and RMB3.4 billion for the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB3.7 billion (USD507 million), compared to RMB355 million for the same period in 2022 and RMB2.8 billion for the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 33% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 9% for the same period in 2022 and 31% for the previous quarter.

Net income attributable to Trip.com Group’s shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB631 million (USD89 million), compared to RMB69 million for the same period in 2022 and RMB3.4 billion for the previous quarter.

(SOURCE: Trip.com Group Limited)