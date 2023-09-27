Trip.com drives train travel with Renfe

SHANGHAI, 28 September 2023: Trip.com Group has joined forces with Renfe, the Spanish rail operator, to offer travellers a more sustainable way to explore the beauty of Spain through its extensive train network.

As international travel rebounds, with a particular resurgence in Asian and Chinese markets, Spain remains a top favourite among globetrotters. The collaboration is set to provide these global travellers with a comfortable and immersive way to experience the rich tapestry of Spain through Renfe’s train services, which travellers can access through Trip.com and Ctrip.

Trip.com Group commercial director of the international train department Alvaro Ungurean expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, saying: “Spain’s incredible tourism offerings, which encompass a diverse range of destinations, a wealth of historical heritage, vibrant culture and art, exceptional gastronomy, and renowned wine tourism, align perfectly with Trip.com Group’s commitment to delivering exceptional travel experiences. We are excited to place Spain at the forefront of our train travel initiatives, and we anticipate rapid growth in our collaboration with Renfe.”

Renfe, which covers the largest number of destinations and operates the most extensive high-speed rail infrastructure within Spain, also holds the distinction of being the first certified green energy buyer in the country. Trip.com Group promotes sustainable travel and claims, and the partnership reinforces its efforts to deliver eco-friendly travel.

Based on Trip.com Group’s recent data, search volume for flights and accommodations to Spain rose by 6% and 3% in August this year, compared to July, underscoring the positive uptick in global travel demand.