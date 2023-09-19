Miss SHOPhia Go Travel returns to Penang

KUALA LUMPUR, 20 September 2023: Mark your calendars and get ready for the highly anticipated return of Miss SHOPhia Go Travel, Malaysia’s premier niche product travel fair, organised by Tourism Malaysia.

Happening from 27 to 29 October 2023 at Gurney Paragon Mall, travellers can look forward to an extraordinary event coinciding with the year-end festivities, promising exciting deals and discounts. Other activities include busker performances, spa and cooking demonstrations, Miss SHOPhia Wheel of Fortune, local artist performances, and lucky draws.

In sync with this travel extravaganza, the renowned Miss SHOPhia Shopping Hunt 5.0 is poised to captivate participants on 28 October 2023. Also organised by Tourism Malaysia, this thrilling hunt serves as a platform to boost awareness of the charms of Penang and shine a spotlight on the beloved niche icon, Miss SHOPhia.

This year, a fresh twist is added as participants are encouraged to embrace sustainable travel options, such as public transportation and the convenience of e-hailing services, to access shopping havens, UNESCO heritage sites and culinary delights.

Tourism Malaysia is collaborating with Penang Global Tourism as a strategic partner, with venue sponsors from Penang Development Corporation, The Top Penang, and Gurney Paragon Mall, as well as Malaysia Airlines Berhad and Firefly as airline partners. Tourism Malaysia will host a familiarisation trip for our esteemed media friends from India, Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Brunei to showcase the charm of our beautiful niche segments in Malaysia.

Among other sponsors are VISA (payment gateway), OZO Georgetown, The Granite Luxury Hotel, Sunway Lagoon, Lost World of Tambun, and major malls such as Design Village, 1st Avenue Mall, Gurney Plaza and Sungei Wang Plaza.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of Miss SHOPhia Go Travel and the Miss SHOPhia Shopping Hunt 5.0. These events showcase Penang’s cultural richness and vibrant shopping scene, its UNESCO heritage sites, and its diverse gastronomy, offering an unforgettable experience to locals and international tourists,” said Tourism Malaysia director-general YBhg Dato Dr Ammar Abd Ghapar.

“Through these initiatives, we aim to emphasise the accessibility and charm of this enchanting destination while supporting sustainable and convenient travel options.”

For more information about Miss SHOPhia Go Travel and Miss SHOPhia Shopping Hunt 5.0, visit https://www.malaysia.travel.