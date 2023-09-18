Malaysia reaches out to Thai travel agents

KUALA LUMPUR, 19 September 2023: Tourism Malaysia continues to boost its international marketing efforts in Thailand by organising seminars and B2B sessions to encourage tie-ups between Malaysian tourism industry players and their Thai counterparts.

120 Thai travel agents and local media met with 20 Malaysian travel trade partners comprising travel agents, hotels and resorts, and tourism product owners.

The sales team was led by Tourism Malaysia director of international promotions division (Southeast Asia) Mohd Shahrir Mohd Ali.

Also present at the event were His Excellency Datuk Jojie Samuel, Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand; YB Loh Sze Yee, Perak State Tourism, Industry, Investment, and Corridor Development Committee Chairman as well as Charoen Wangananont, President of the Thai Travel Agents Association (TTAA) who was also the guests of honour.

Mohd Shahrir said: “Malaysia logged 670,861 Thailand tourist arrivals from January to May 2023, representing an increase of 872.8% compared to the corresponding period last year. In 2022, Malaysia recorded 715,528 tourists from Thailand to Malaysia.”

“Hence, we are very eager to see this positive development as we are targeting to woo 1.36 million Thai tourists this year, and Malaysia has set an overall target of 16.1 million international tourists with RM 46.2 billion in tourism receipt in 2023.”

Among the attendees in the seminar include representatives from Tourism Perak, MYAirline, Ormond Group of Hotels, Le Meridien Hotel, Amari Kuala Lumpur, Tamu Hotel & Suites Kuala Lumpur, The Banjaran Hotspring Retreat, MU Hotel Ipoh, Resort World Genting, Legoland Malaysia Resort, Sunway Lagoon Sdn Bhd, Lost World of Tambun,

MATTA Perak Chapter, E Like Travel & Tours, GIT Tours & Travels, Harvest Vacations, Hydramas Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd, Suka Jaya Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd, Time Free Vacation Sdn Bhd, Madini Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd and Marine Discovery Holidays.