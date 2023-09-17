Langham expands in China

HONG KONG, 18 September 2023: Langham Hospitality Group has officially opened Cordis Xuzhou, marking its first collaboration with China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings.

Located in the northwest of Jiangsu Province, Xuzhou is the largest city of Jiangsu and is designated as a national historical and cultural city. The sixth Cordis in Greater China and the seventh opening for the Brand internationally is located in the China Merchants Xuzhou Centre. It joins properties in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, Ningbo, Hangzhou, and Auckland. It also represents the first venture for Langham Hospitality Group in Jiangsu Province, marking a continued strategic expansion into key Chinese cities and regions.

Cordis Xuzhou features 269 rooms and suites, ranging from 38 to 220 square metres in space and offering a sweeping 360-degree vista of the picturesque Dalong Lake and the cityscape of Xuzhou. Located on the 20th floor, the Club Lounge provides extra privileges to guests booking executive rooms.

Other facilities include a wellness centre, a 25-meter indoor heated swimming pool and a gym with panoramic views of Dalong Lake.