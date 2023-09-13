SQ launches global fare deals

SINGAPORE, 14 September 2023: Singapore Airlines posts discounted fares to destinations worldwide with promotions open until 10 October and teaser fares that start as low as SGD168 return (Kuala Lumpur).

The fare deals to 50 destinations are open for bookings until 10 October, but you can book travel up to 31 July 2024.

Fares quoted to destinations in Southeast Asia may vary from those mentioned in the table. For example, the cheapest return to Bangkok was around SGD305, not SGD298, as stated in the promotion. Fares vary according to the departure times. Flights during peak travel hours are around SGD20 to 30 higher than presented.

Sale period: From now until 10 October 2023.

Travel period: Between now and 31 July 2024.

*Selected periods only. Blackout periods apply.