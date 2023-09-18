India’s BLTM show is ready to go

19 September 2022: BLTM opens in Delhi on 29 September for two days of networking in Delhi’s five-star convention hotel.

BLTM is all set to bring together the best of India’s Business, Leisure, and MICE communities all under one roof from 29 to 30 September at the five-star Leela Ambience Convention Hotel in the heart of Delhi.

Photo credit: BLTM. Visit bltm.co.in

BLTM 2023 will feature over 200 exhibitors from Europe, Asia and beyond. Over 1,000 trade buyers are registered to attend, including 275 hosted buyers from 14 countries. 18 Indian states will also participate.

The event’s partners and their co-exhibitors include the Moscow City Tourism Committee, Singapore Tourism Board, Sri Lanka Convention Bureau, Saint Petersburg Convention Bureau, Ministry of Tourism – Govt. of India, States Tourism Boards and their co-exhibitors from Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Telangana, etc. in an exclusive setting in the city-centre of Delhi.

Featured Exhibitors include Trulyy India Hotels And Resorts, Ramoji Film City – Hyderabad, Riya Travels, Radisson Hotel Group, Rezmytrip, Kamay Hospitality, The Zuri Hotels and Resorts and Soaltee Kathmandu.

The BLTM Forum will showcase new destination presentations, world-class panel discussions, workshops by institutional partners NIMA, SITE, and an exclusive session featuring top wedding planners.

Registration is still open. See bltm.co.in for the latest updates.